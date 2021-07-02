544,200 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 544,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after buying an additional 477,435 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $171,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,623 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,205,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,739 shares of company stock worth $3,499,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.30.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

