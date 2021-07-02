$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $340,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $12.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.18 million, with estimates ranging from $36.55 million to $87.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDMN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

KDMN opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,415 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $14,699,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kadmon by 79.7% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kadmon by 6,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

