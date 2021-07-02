$596.75 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report sales of $596.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.60 million and the highest is $609.10 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $419.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

KAR traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,915. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

