$657.63 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report $657.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $804.72 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $48,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares in the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. 364,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

