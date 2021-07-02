$7.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.24 billion and the highest is $7.27 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $28.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. 1,669,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

