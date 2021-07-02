$70.65 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to post sales of $70.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $300.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $310.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $520.40 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $596.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. 307,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,562. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 188,358 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,221.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

