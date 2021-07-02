$717.24 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $717.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $776.63 million and the lowest is $642.00 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $481.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.18. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $86.89 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

