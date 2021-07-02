74,199 Shares in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LWACU. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,501,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $503,000.

LWACU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

