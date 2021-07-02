7,556 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of G opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

