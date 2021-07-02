$8.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce sales of $8.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.13 billion. Nucor reported sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $31.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 billion to $33.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.64. 98,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88. Nucor has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

