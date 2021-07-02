$832.84 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post sales of $832.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $803.95 million and the highest is $870.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

CLH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.80. 151,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,991,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

