8PAY Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $407,642.62 and $9,669.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00128373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00169556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,583.30 or 1.00000609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.