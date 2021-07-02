947 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.49. 579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,373. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $219.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.57.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

