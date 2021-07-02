$973.34 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post sales of $973.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $957.70 million to $987.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $705.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.63. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

