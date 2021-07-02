A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

