Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,919. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

