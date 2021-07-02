Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,720 shares of company stock worth $9,106,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

