Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Down 31.2% in June

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 32.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the first quarter worth $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

