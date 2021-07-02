Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

