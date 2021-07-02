ACoconut Trading Down 37.9% Over Last Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $619,664.09 and $134,090.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053518 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.