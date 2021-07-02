Act Two Investors LLC Acquires 19,950 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 6.5% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $844,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,202 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

