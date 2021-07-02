Act Two Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Act Two Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 309,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

