Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.20). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.36. 2,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $221.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.