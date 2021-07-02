Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Research Coverage Started at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

