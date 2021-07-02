Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $36.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

