AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.53. 5,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 17,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.