AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the May 31st total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ACY stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.97.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. AeroCentury had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 256.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroCentury during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroCentury during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroCentury by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

