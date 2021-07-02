AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Shares Down 2%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)’s stock price fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 1,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

AF Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

