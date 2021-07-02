Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Cut by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,728 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $66,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

AFL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. 77,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

