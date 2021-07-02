AGF Investments America Inc. Buys 173 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 458.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,894 shares of company stock worth $80,580,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.10. The company had a trading volume of 112,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,501. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.79. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 122.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.