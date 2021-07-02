AGF Investments America Inc. Grows Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 245.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Valmont Industries makes up 3.0% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

NYSE:VMI traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,756. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.10 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

