AGF Investments America Inc. Has $9.66 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 103.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,511 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 2.4% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

