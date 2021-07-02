AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 5,556 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $255,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $43.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,476.61. 162,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,324.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

