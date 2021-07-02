AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $466.76. 183,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,877. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $459.87. The company has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.