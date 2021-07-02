AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

