AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.24. 21,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,134. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

