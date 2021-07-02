AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.2% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,779. The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.02 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

