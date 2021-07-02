AGF Investments LLC Sells 3,207 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nucor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.55. 87,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,220. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.88. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

