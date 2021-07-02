AGF Investments LLC Sells 557 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,950. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $102.87 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

