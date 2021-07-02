AGF Investments LLC Sells 918 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in General Mills by 14,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 104,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,419. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

