Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,777.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $147.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

