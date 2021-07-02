AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the May 31st total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIBRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AIB Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

