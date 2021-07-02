Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 41.1% in June

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. 129,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of -475.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $34.72.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.