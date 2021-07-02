Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 41.1% in June

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Shares of EADSY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. 129,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of -475.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $34.72.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
