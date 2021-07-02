Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 8,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,271. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

