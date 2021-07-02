Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $34,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $3,117,253 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $154.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.23. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

