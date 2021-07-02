Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Acumen Capital

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AD.UN stock opened at C$16.95 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$762.11 million and a PE ratio of 7.44.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

