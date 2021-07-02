Aleph.im Reaches One Day Volume of $258,274.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $258,274.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00691436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00080640 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,395,016 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

