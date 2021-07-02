Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,737 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,429,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $534,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.27. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

