Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Down 0.4%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69). 45,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 108,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.72. The company has a market capitalization of £397.43 million and a P/E ratio of 19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.80.

In related news, insider Adrian Chamberlain bought 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £19,844.40 ($25,926.84).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

