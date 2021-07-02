Algert Global LLC Acquires 19,380 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 160.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBAY shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.